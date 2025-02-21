TCU plays Cincinnati on 3-game win streak

BOTTOM LINE: TCU is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Cincinnati.

The Bearcats have gone 10-4 in home games. Cincinnati ranks third in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.0 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Horned Frogs are 8-7 in conference games. TCU ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ernest Udeh Jr. averaging 2.9.

Cincinnati scores 71.6 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 68.0 TCU allows. TCU has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

The Bearcats and Horned Frogs match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jizzle James is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 10.0 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Noah Reynolds is scoring 12.9 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Horned Frogs. Vasean Allette is averaging 12 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.