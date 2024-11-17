Taysom Hill runs for 3 TDs as the Saints top Jameis Winston and the struggling Browns 35-14

Taysom Hill capped a 138-yard, three-touchdown performance on the ground with a 75-yard scoring run, and the New Orleans Saints improved to 2-0 under interim coach Darren Rizzi with a 35-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) scores as Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill (1) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) scores as Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill (1) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
news
By BRETT MARTEL – Associated Press
55 minutes ago
X

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Taysom Hill capped a 138-yard, three-touchdown performance on the ground with a 75-yard scoring run, and the New Orleans Saints improved to 2-0 under interim coach Darren Rizzi with a 35-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Hill's two other touchdowns went for 10 and 33 yards — the second on fourth and short — to more than balance out his two turnovers on an interception and fumble. The 34-year-old Hill also moved into ninth place in franchise history with 44 total TDs, four behind receiver Eric Martin.

Hill also completed an 18-yard pass and returned a kickoff 42 yards.

Derek Carr passed for 248 yards and two touchdowns for New Orleans (4-7), highlighted by Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s 71-yard catch and run on a short crossing route.

Jameis Winston passed for 395 yards and two TDs for the Browns (2-8) in his return to the city he called home for the previous four NFL seasons.

His scoring throws including a short pass during a scramble that Jerry Jeudy turned into an 89-yard TD. He also hit Elijah Moore in the back of the end zone with a 30-yard pass, and followed that with a completion to tight end David Njoku for 2-point conversion that tied the game at 14 in the third quarter.

Jeudy finished with six catches for a game-high 142 yards receiving.

The Saints rushed for 214 yards as a team, with Alvin Kamara contributing 67 yards on 16 carries.

Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins pulled field goal attempts of 51 and 32 yards wide left in the second quarter, allowing the Saints to take a 14-8 lead into halftime.

Injuries

Browns: Left tackle Dawand Jones, who was getting a spot start for scratched tackle Jedrick Willis Jr., was carted off the field with an air cast on his left leg. He was replaced in the lineup by Germain Ifedi.

Saints: In his first game back from a groin injury that sidelined him for eight weeks, center Erik McCoy got up slowly after Valdes-Scantling's long TD early in the second quarter. He was treated on the sideline, pedaled a stationary bike and briefly returned — but left the game again for good in the second half, replace by Shane Lemieux.

Up next

The Browns host Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

The Saints enter their bye week, followed by a home game against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 1.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) passes under pressure in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling looks over his shoulder at Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush (30) as he scores in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A number of New Orleans Saints defenders attempt to block a field goal by the Cleveland Browns in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. The field goal was no good. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, center, recovers a fumble by New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) rolls out in front of Cleveland Browns linebacker Elerson G. Smith (52) to pass to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) is tackled by Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit, left, in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) is brought down by Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill, rear, as he scores in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, left, celebrates an interception in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, right, carries a pass from quarterback Jameis Winston into the endzone for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
New manager takes over at Butler County airport
2
Frontier Airlines hides piggy banks around Cincinnati with $1,000...
3
From fear to celebration, Springfield reacts to Trump election...
4
Forecasters looking at snow potential for next week
5
Butler County sheriff says his office stands ‘at the ready’ to help...