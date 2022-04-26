Taylor Ward hits 2 homers, Angels top Guardians 3-0

Richie Palacios singled in the first two at-bats of his major league career for the Guardians, who have lost four straight after getting swept at Yankee Stadium last weekend. Cleveland recalled Palacios from Triple-A Columbus before the game, and the 24-year-old outfielder went 2 for 3.

Ohtani went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts after being moved from leadoff to the No. 2 spot. The AL MVP was Los Angeles' leadoff hitter for the first 16 games of the season, but his on-base percentage is down to .273.

Ward, the rising outfielder who took over the leadoff spot, opened the scoring with a full-count, two-out homer to center in the fifth.

Ward connected again on a full-count breaking ball in the seventh, scoring Max Stassi.

TEPID TRIPLE

Mike Trout led off the sixth with a check-swing chopper that bounded perfectly down the right-field line for his 50th career triple. The three-time AL MVP is third in franchise history in triples, trailing only Jim Fregosi and Chone Figgins.

The next four Angels failed to drive Trout home, however.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: Palacios was called up because rookie OF Steven Kwan was out of the lineup with right hamstring tightness. Kwan also ran into the wall last weekend at Yankee Stadium, but apparently wasn't seriously injured in the collision.

Angels: OF Brandon Marsh was scratched for the second straight game with a non-COVID-19 illness.

UP NEXT

Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 0.00 ERA) has thrown eight innings over his first two starts without allowing an earned run for the Angels. He faces Triston McKenzie (0-1, 2.38), who threw seven impressive innings of two-hit ball last season in his only previous matchup with the Halos.

Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward, center, scores after hitting a solo home run as Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges, left, stands at the plate and Shohei Ohtani waits during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Monday, April 25, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Monday, April 25, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, left, walks back to the dugout after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Monday, April 25, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)