X
Dark Mode Toggle

Taylor scores 22, Central Michigan downs Miami (Ohio) 66-60

news
1 hour ago
Led by Brian Taylor's 22 points, the Central Michigan Chippewas defeated the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks 66-60 on Saturday

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Brian Taylor scored 22 points as Central Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 66-60 on Saturday.

Taylor had eight rebounds and five assists for the Chippewas (9-16, 4-8 Mid-American Conference). Reggie Bass scored 11 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line. Caleb Hodgson recorded nine points and was 3 of 3 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line.

Mekhi Lairy led the way for the RedHawks (8-17, 2-10) with 18 points and two steals. Miami (OH) also got 14 points and two blocks from Anderson Mirambeaux. Morgan Safford also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
People pack Spooky Nook Sports for first large tournament in facility
2
Edgewood Schools voters face 1% income tax request in May
3
Hamilton Mayor considers student proposals to solve city problems
4
Fairfield Twp. woman caught on doorbell camera warning family of house...
5
West Chester woman living in Turkey struggles to re-connect with...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top