Tavari Johnson has 17 and Akron knocks off Central Michigan 77-64

By The Associated Press
3 hours ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Tavari Johnson's 17 points helped Akron defeat Central Michigan 77-64 on Tuesday.

Johnson went 7 of 15 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Zips (25-5, 16-1 Mid-American Conference). Bowen Hardman scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 10 from beyond the arc. Amani Lyles had 13 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line. The Zips picked up their sixth straight win.

Logan McIntire led the Chippewas (10-20, 6-11) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Central Michigan also got 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals from Tamario Adley. Jaxson Whitaker finished with 12 points.

Akron entered halftime up 39-33. Hardman paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Akron took a 12-point lead in the second half, thanks to a 12-0 scoring run. Johnson led the club in second-half scoring with 15 points.

