Tatum leads Boston against Cleveland after 40-point showing

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Boston visits the Cleveland Cavaliers after Jayson Tatum scored 40 points in the Celtics' 131-129 overtime loss to the New York Knicks

Boston Celtics (45-20, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (40-26, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -4; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits the Cleveland Cavaliers after Jayson Tatum scored 40 points in the Celtics' 131-129 overtime loss to the New York Knicks.

The Cavaliers are 24-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 4-7 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Celtics are 28-15 against conference opponents. Boston is eighth in the league allowing only 112.4 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Celtics won the last matchup 117-113 on March 2. Tatum scored 41 points to help lead the Celtics to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is scoring 27.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Tatum is averaging 30.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Celtics. Derrick White is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 113.0 points, 39.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points per game.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 119.5 points, 45.9 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (finger).

Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (hamstring), Danilo Gallinari: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

