Tatis cheered in Petco Park return, Kim homers as Padres win

Tatis was cheered again when he was announced as the leadoff hitter and beat out an infield single to deep shortstop to extend his hitting streak to nine games. He scored on Soto's two-run double that also brought in Machado.

The electrifying Tatis, an All-Star at shortstop in 2021, missed all of last season. He was on the cusp of returning from a broken left wrist — reportedly suffered in a motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic — when he was suspended 80 games on Aug. 12 after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. He blamed his positive test on a cream he said he used for ringworm.

Tatis was activated on April 20, when the Padres started a nine-game road trip.

The Reds tied it on Stuart Fairchild's two-run double in the third and went ahead 3-2 on Nick Senzel's homer in the fourth, his third.

The Padres tied it in the bottom of the inning on Trent Grisham's RBI double. Tatis came up with runners at the corners and no outs and flied out to right. Machado then hit into a double play.

Tatis made a nice running catch of Henry Ramos' fly ball in right-center to end the eighth.

Snell allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out seven and walking none.

Reds starter Luke Weaver (1-1) allowed four runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Reds: OF Wil Myers, who played eight seasons in San Diego before leaving as a free agent, is missing what would have been a homecoming series after being placed on the injured list last week with an undisclosed illness.

There was a slight delay in the top of the sixth after plate umpire Chad Fairchild was hit in the groin with a pitch that bounced in the dirt. He stayed in the game.

Reds RHP Graham Ashcraft (2-0, 2.10 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday night against RHP Michael Wacha (2-1, 6.75).

