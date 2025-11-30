Tarleton State faces Cincinnati on 3-game win streak

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Cincinnati.

The Bearcats have gone 5-1 at home. Cincinnati has a 5-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Texans are 1-3 on the road. Tarleton State ranks seventh in the WAC with 30.1 rebounds per game led by Chris Mpaka averaging 6.0.

Cincinnati scores 75.4 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 76.3 Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 12.4 more points per game (76.5) than Cincinnati gives up (64.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Baba is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 13.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 37.5%.

Dior Johnson is averaging 23.6 points for the Texans. Freddy Hicks is averaging 11.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.