Tarasov stops 20 shots and Blue Jackets use balanced scoring in a 6-4 victory over the Sabres

Ryan McLeod, Owen Power and JJ Peterka scored for Buffalo, and Jiri Kulich added his first NHL goal. Devon Lev stopped 19 shots for the Sabres (1-5-1), who have lost two straight road games and five of their first six overall.

Sabres: Buffalo did not have a shot on goal until 10:51 of the first period and wound up being outshot 25-24.

Blue Jackets: The team’s Russian connection prove fruitful as Chinakhov and Marchenko scored their second goals in four games this season. Chinakhov has a four-game point streak and leads the team with six points. Marchenko extended his assist streak to three games.

The teams scored three goals in the closing minutes of the second period. Kulich pulled Buffalo within a goal with his score at 17:29 to make it 3-2, before Mathieu Olivier scored 29 seconds later to make give Columbus its third two-goal lead of the game. Buffalo’s Owen Power cut into the lead with 25 seconds left in the period, before Aston-Reese extended it for Columbus 15 seconds into the final frame.

The Blue Jackets have again been bit by the injury bug that caused trouble last season. Kent Johnson left the game early in the second period holding his wrist after falling over James Van Riemsdyk, who had been tripped for a penalty. Veteran defenseman Erik Gudbranson was at the game in a shoulder splint, having been placed on injured reserve after Tuesday’s home opener loss to Florida. Goalie Elvis Merzlikins is out for the short term with an upper body injury.

Both teams play Saturday night, with the Sabres at Chicago, and the Blue Jackets hosting Minnesota.

