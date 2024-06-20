Tanner Bibee strikes out career-high 12, Guardians blank Mariners 8-0 in battle of division leaders

Steven Kwan hit a two-run homer and José Ramírez and Bo Naylor each had two hits for the Guardians, who are five games ahead of Minnesota in the Central and have won 22 of 31 games at Progressive Field this season.

Seattle, which leads the West, lost for the second time in 10 games and is 17-6 since May 26. Manager Scott Servais and shortstop J.P. Crawford were both ejected in the fifth by Doug Eddings, who had called Crawford out on strikes.

Bryan Woo (3-1) made his first start since June 6 at Oakland, giving up three runs in four innings. The right-hander underwent tests on his surgically-repaired elbow after missing his last scheduled outing, but they revealed no cause for concern.

Woo entered with a 1.07 ERA — the lowest in Mariners history through six starts — and just three walks in 33 2/3 innings, but promptly walked leadoff hitter Kwan and allowed him to score.

Kwan went 2 for 3 to raise his batting average to .397 and extend his on-base streak to 24 games. He is hitting a major league-best .510 since May 31, but is 16 plate appearances shy of qualifying for the league leaders.

Scott Barlow, Hunter Gaddis and Emmanuel Clase worked the final three innings for Cleveland, wrapping up the three-hitter for the team's eighth shutout of the year.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: 2B Jorge Polanco (right hamstring strain), who has been on the injured list since May 27, is continuing his rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma following two games with Single-A Everett. He went 1 for 3 in his Rainiers debut against Las Vegas.

Guardians: RHP Nick Sandlin (low back inflammation) was placed on the 15-day IL after experiencing discomfort over the past week. Sandlin is 5-0 with a 3.49 ERA in 33 appearances, but allowed three runs without recording an out Sunday in Toronto.

UP NEXT

Mariners RHP Luis Castillo (6-7, 3.32 ERA) takes on Guardians LHP Logan Allen (7-3, 5.30 ERA) in the three-game series finale. Castillo has worked at least five innings in all 15 of his starts this season, including an April 2 loss to Cleveland at T-Mobile Park.

