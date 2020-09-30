X

Tanaka scheduled to start for New York against Cleveland

news | 53 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Indians will host the Yankees in the one-game AL wild-card playoff

New York Yankees (33-27, second in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (35-25, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: Masahiro Tanaka (3-3, 3.56 ERA in regular season) Cleveland: Carlos Carrasco (3-4, 2.91 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

ALWC: New York leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Indians will host the Yankees in the one-game AL wild-card playoff.

The Indians are 18-12 on their home turf. Cleveland has a team batting average of .229 this postseason, Josh Naylor has lead them with an average of 1.000, including three extra base hits.

The Yankees have gone 11-18 away from home. New York has a team slugging percentage of .707 this postseason, Gleyber Torres leads them with a mark of 1.750 in 4 at-bats.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 17 home runs and has 46 RBIs.

Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .610.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 8-2, .225 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runsYankees: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Ben Heller: (bicep).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.