Tampa Bay visits Columbus in Eastern Conference action

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -114, Lightning -106; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning hit the ice in Eastern Conference action.

Columbus went 40-33-9 overall and 26-10-5 in home games last season. The Blue Jackets scored 267 total goals last season, with 35 power-play goals and nine shorthanded goals.

Tampa Bay had a 47-27-8 record overall and a 19-20-4 record on the road last season. The Lightning scored 292 total goals last season, with 60 power-play goals and 11 shorthanded goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.