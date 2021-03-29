Tampa Bay takes on Columbus, looks for 4th straight home win

In their last meeting on Jan. 23, Columbus won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with a plus-15 in 34 games this season. Ondrej Palat has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Michael Del Zotto leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-seven in 35 games this season. Oliver Bjorkstrand has five goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-4-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: day to day (lower body), Erik Cernak: day to day (lower body), Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.