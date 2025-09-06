Tampa Bay Rays host the Cleveland Guardians Saturday

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (9-11, 4.77 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Rays: Shane Baz (9-11, 4.98 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 156 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -142, Guardians +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

Tampa Bay has a 38-34 record at home and a 71-70 record overall. The Rays have a 32-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cleveland has a 35-37 record in road games and a 70-70 record overall. The Guardians are 35-57 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Saturday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Guardians are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 27 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 76 RBIs while hitting .293 for the Rays. Jake Mangum is 18 for 38 with five doubles over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 27 home runs while slugging .500. Kyle Manzardo is 8 for 36 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .258 batting average, 2.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .220 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rays: Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (wrist), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Nic Enright: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.