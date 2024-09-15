Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians meet in game 4 of series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Taj Bradley (6-10, 4.40 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Guardians: Ben Lively (11-9, 4.01 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -134, Rays +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays bring a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has gone 44-27 at home and 85-64 overall. The Guardians are 58-19 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tampa Bay has a 36-38 record on the road and a 73-76 record overall. The Rays have a 21-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday's game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Rays are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan leads the Guardians with a .291 batting average, and has 16 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 51 walks and 43 RBI. Lane Thomas is 13-for-40 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Lowe has 19 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 14-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .218 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored by one run

Rays: 4-6, .235 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (finger), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Christopher Morel: day-to-day (achilles), Jeffrey Springs: 15-Day IL (elbow), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.