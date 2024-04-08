Tampa Bay plays Columbus following Stamkos' 2-goal showing

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Steven Stamkos scored two goals in the Lightning's 5-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tampa Bay is 23-10-4 in home games and 43-27-7 overall. The Lightning have gone 41-6-4 when scoring three or more goals.

Columbus is 26-40-12 overall and 10-21-7 in road games. The Blue Jackets have a 13-19-6 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams play Tuesday for the third time this season. The Lightning won 4-2 in the previous meeting. Stamkos led the Lightning with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has 43 goals and 93 assists for the Lightning. Stamkos has scored nine goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has scored 11 goals with 47 assists for the Blue Jackets. Zachary Werenski has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Tanner Jeannot: day to day (upper-body), Haydn Fleury: day to day (undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: day to day (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev: out (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Boone Jenner: day to day (personal), Daniil Tarasov: day to day (upper-body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (upper-body), Sean Kuraly: out (lower body), Jake Bean: out for season (hand), Kent Johnson: out for season (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Boqvist: day to day (upper-body), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (lower body), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.