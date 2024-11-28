Suzuki scores in OT to give the Canadiens a 4-3 victory over the Blue Jackets

Nick Suzuki scored 44 seconds into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3, snapping a two-game skid
Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield, left, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zachary Aston-Reese during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield, left, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zachary Aston-Reese during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
news
By NICOLE KRAFT – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nick Suzuki scored 44 seconds into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Wednesday night, snapping a two-game skid.

Juraj Slafkovsky had a goal and an assist, Cole Caufield added a power-play goal and Emil Heineman also scored. Cayden Primeau made 21 saves for Montreal (8-11-3).

Mathieu Olivier and Yegor Chinakhov scored for Columbus (9-9-3). Zach Werenski had a Gordie Howe hat trick with a goal, an assist and a fight. Elvis Merzlikins made 19 saves.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Despite playing the second game of a back-to-back on the road, the Canadiens skated hard and rallied when they needed to before securing the win in overtime.

Blue Jackets: Columbus squandered the lead twice as its three-game win streak ended.

Key moment

Kent Johnson lost an edge while skating up the ice in overtime, leading to an odd-man rush. Suzuki then buried his own rebound for the winning goal.

Key stat

Werenski’s assist on Olivier’s goal was his eighth in six games, tying Bryan Berard for the longest streak by a Blue Jackets defenseman. Werenski leads the team with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists). His 21 points in 21 games rank third among NHL defensemen this season.

Up next

The Canadiens visit the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon, while the Blue Jackets host Calgary on Friday afternoon.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov, center, scores past Montreal Canadiens goalie Cayden Primeau, left, in front of Canadiens defenseman Jayden Struble during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, left, fights with Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Christiansen, left, collides with Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. The Canadiens won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, right, checks Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki, right, skates in front of a fan after scoring the game-winning overtime goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zachary Aston-Reese, left, reaches for the puck in front of Montreal Canadiens defenseman Justin Barron during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj, left, chases the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky, right, shoots the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jordan Harris during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. Slafkovsky scored on the play. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Two Middletown men facing drug charges after investigation, search of...
2
Community continues to rally, provide support for family of West...
3
New regulations in place on future Monroe cannabis business
4
OVI checkpoint Wednesday night in Butler County
5
Butler County hiring a coordinator to shepherd homeless solutions