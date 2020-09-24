Suspended Ohio sheriff pleads guilty to 4 felony counts

Charles Reader entered the pleas as part of a deal with prosecutors, who agreed to drop 13 remaining counts in an indictment related to allegations of misusing funds for gambling purposes, The Chillicothe Gazette reported. He also was fired from his post as Pike County sheriff and will be barred from holding public office.

Reader pleaded guilty to two counts each of theft in office and tampering with evidence — all felonies — and a single count of conflict of interest. His attorney, Jim Boulger, said the felony counts his client pleaded guilty to all involved monies that were seized under suspicion that they were the proceeds of drug trafficking.