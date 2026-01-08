Suspects in burglary of Shedeur Sanders' home are from Atlanta area and used stolen rental car

Jarvet Myrick, Deandrez Jackson and Maurice Exavier Taylor are in custody after being arrested in Georgia and are awaiting extradition to Northeast Ohio. Carlos DeAnthony Morris remains at large and has an active warrant.

Detective Rodney Rees said that the suspects stole the rental car in the Atlanta area, drove to Ohio and stayed at a hotel in Medina Township the night before the burglary took place.

The suspects then robbed a house in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven upon returning to Georgia on Nov. 17, Rees said.

Myrick, the alleged driver, was arrested on Nov. 26. Jackson was arrested Dec. 16 and Taylor on Dec. 29. All three are facing second-degree felony burglary charges. All three were also arrested with guns. Jackson had warrants from when he was a juvenile and Taylor also had outstanding warrants. Myrick also was in possession of marijuana when he was arrested.

“They’re violent. They’re part of two burglaries we know of and possibly a third one where they were seen running away with guns in their hands," Rees said. “They target high-end individuals who have a lot of money, and they go to their houses, they break in, and they take anything of value, and they go and sell it."

It wasn't immediately clear who would represent the suspects when they get to Ohio.

Sanders’ home in Granger Township, a Cleveland suburb, was burglarized while he was playing in his first regular-season NFL game during the second half of the Browns’ 23-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Approximately $200,000 in property was stolen from the home, which included totes, luxury bags and a ring.

The sheriff’s office previously stated that three people entered the home at 6:46 p.m. ET. Surveillance cameras in the home captured video of the people entering different parts of the house. They were wearing masks and gloves and were seen leaving the home just before 7 p.m.

Rees said they haven't been able to recover the stolen items.

Investigators were able to use the security cameras at Sanders' home and a neighbors as well as the Flock camera system, which can read license plate numbers, to identify the suspects and the stolen rental car as well as the camera at a Red Roof Inn, where the suspects stayed on Nov. 15.

The burglary added Sanders to a growing list of NFL players whose homes have been burglarized during games. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan have dealt with break-ins since the start of last season.

“Unfortunately, right now, they’re just targets. They’re taking advantage of them being some type of stature in the community and they’re hitting them when they’re away from home and they know they’re away from home,” Rees said.

Rees said authorities believe there is a ringleader who leads people to the high-profile athletes, but that has not been proven yet. He said the cases involving other professional athletes the suspects are accused of burglarizing were not made public yet.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons' home was also burglarized last month while the team had a road game against San Francisco, but Rees said no one from this group is suspected.

Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, played in eight games during his rookie NFL season. The fifth-round pick started the Browns’ final seven games and passed for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

