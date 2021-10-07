journal-news logo
Suspect wanted in shooting of Ohio state trooper

Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a state trooper in northwest Ohio

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Police on Thursday were searching for a suspect in the shooting of a state trooper during a traffic stop in northwest Ohio.

Trooper Josef Brobst had pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 75 near Findlay around 1:30 a.m. when the suspect scuffled with Brobst, grabbed the troopoer’s gun and shot him, the Attorney General’s Office said.

The trooper was taken to a hospital and his injuries were not considered life-threatening, the highway patrol said.

Police were seeking Robert Tramaine Hathorn, 42.

He was driving a black 2016 Chevrolet Suburban with Michigan license plate C7482198.

No other information was available.

