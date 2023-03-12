Suspect charged after 3 found bound, shot in head in Ohio

Copley Township police said Elias Gudino, 58, is charged with one count of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder with additional charges pending.

Police in nearby Akron said a passerby spotted two bodies in a wooded area near Interstate 77 at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Officers in Copley got a call about 20 minutes later reporting the body of a man in a ditch alongside a road about two miles (three kilometers) away from where the other two bodies were found.