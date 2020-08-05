Survivors of doctor's sex abuse object to dismissal filing

The attorneys said in a Wednesday court filing that survivors are only now coming to understand the abuse they suffered from the late Dr. Richard Strauss between 20 and 40 years ago. They argue the statute of limitations only runs from the time that abuse is recognized, which for many was in 2018 when the news of Strauss' actions emerged.

Strauss retired in 1998 and died in 2005. No one has publicly defended him since former athletes and other alumni began sharing their allegations two years ago.