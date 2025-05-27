Surridge and Nashville visit the Columbus Crew

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -134, Nashville SC +320, Draw +286; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Surridge leads Nashville into a matchup with the Columbus Crew fresh off of a two-goal outing against Toronto.

The Crew are 4-1-3 in home games. The Crew are 10th in the MLS with 24 goals led by Diego Rossi with seven.

Nashville is 2-3-1 in road games. Nashville is 5-0-0 when it records two goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rossi has seven goals and two assists for the Crew. Jacen Russell-Rowe has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Surridge has scored eight goals and added two assists for Nashville. Andy Najar has four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 5-2-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Nashville: 5-3-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 6.2 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Marcelo Herrera (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).

Nashville: Maximus Ekk (injured), Julian Gaines (injured), Taylor Washington (injured), Tyler Boyd (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.