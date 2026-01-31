Suns sweep back-to-back, ending Cavaliers' winning streak at 5 with 126-113 victory

Brooks was 9 of 14 from the field. He hit 2 of 4 3-pointers and 7 of 8 free throws. The Suns were 23 of 48 from 3-point range.

Jordan Goodwin added 17 points to help Phoenix improve to 30-19. Collin Gillespie had 16 points.

Jalen Green returned from a right hamstring injury to play only his fifth game of the season. Acquired from Houston in the deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Rockets, Green had 11 points in 15 1/2 minutes.

De’Andre Hunter led Cleveland with 17 points. Donovan Mitchell and Jaylon Tyson each had 16, with Mitchell committing eight turnovers.

The Suns outscored the Cavaliers 45-32 in the third quarter to take a 97-79 lead. Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson was ejected early in the fourth with his second technical foul of the night, and Phoenix pushed the lead to 30 at 109-79.

Phoenix led 52-47 at the half. Cleveland had 15 first-half turnovers.

Cleveland fell to 29-21.

Up next

Cavaliers: At Portland on Sunday night.

Suns: Host Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.

