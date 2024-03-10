Sunday's Scores

By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Cin. Elder 61, Huber Hts. Wayne 42

Cin. Moeller 51, Springboro 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

