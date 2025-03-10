Sunday's Scores

By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

State Semifinal=

Division I=

Cin. Princeton 49, Springboro 47

Pickerington Cent. 49, Rocky River Magnificat 41, OT

Division II=

Cin. Winton Woods 58, Sunbury Big Walnut 55

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Olmsted Falls 40

Division III=

Avon Lake 43, Lyndhurst Brush 39

Purcell Marian 72, Notre Dame Academy 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

