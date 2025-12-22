Sunday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 58, Rocky River Lutheran W. 55

Bishop Ready 53, Lima Cent. Cath. 51

Brunswick 76, Powell Olentangy Liberty 70

Cle. Cent. Cath. 65, Cle. Glenville 61

Cle. Hts. 72, Twinsburg 47

Day. Dunbar 67, Pickerington North 48

Dublin Jerome 46, Pataskala Licking Hts. 45

Gates Mills Gilmour 64, Olmsted Falls 55

Hilliard Bradley 71, Central Hardin, Ky. 26

Lewistown Indian Lake 65, Arlington 53

Youngs. Ursuline 74, Pickerington Central 65

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

