Sunday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford 58, Rocky River Lutheran W. 55
Bishop Ready 53, Lima Cent. Cath. 51
Brunswick 76, Powell Olentangy Liberty 70
Cle. Cent. Cath. 65, Cle. Glenville 61
Cle. Hts. 72, Twinsburg 47
Day. Dunbar 67, Pickerington North 48
Dublin Jerome 46, Pataskala Licking Hts. 45
Gates Mills Gilmour 64, Olmsted Falls 55
Hilliard Bradley 71, Central Hardin, Ky. 26
Lewistown Indian Lake 65, Arlington 53
Youngs. Ursuline 74, Pickerington Central 65
