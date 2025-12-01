Sunday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cle. Cent. Cath. 73, Painesville Riverside 50
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 64, Cle. Benedictine 35
Elyria 74, Cle. Hts. 61
Gates Mills Gilmour 61, N. Ridgeville 42
Lewis Center Olentangy 76, Strongsville 53
Lyndhurst Brush 67, Parma Hts. Holy Name 48
Orange 50, Brooklyn 38
St. Edward 89, Chardon NDCL 50
Toledo St John's Jesuit 85, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 50
Wooster 56, Warren JFK 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Delphos St John's vs. Van Wert, ppd.
___
