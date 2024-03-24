Sunday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Championship=
Division III=
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 45, Canal Winchester Harvest 36
Division IV=
Richmond Hts. 62, Berlin Hiland 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
