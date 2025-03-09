Sunday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Final=

Division I=

Region 4=

W. Chester Lakota W. 45, Fairfield 40

Division III=

Region 12=

Cin. Aiken 71, Trotwood-Madison 50

Division IV=

Region 15=

Zanesville Maysville 66, Caledonia River Valley 54

Region 16=

Cin. Wyoming 50, Kettering Alter 41

Division V=

Region 19=

Minford 55, Chesapeake 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Liberty Twp. girl advances to National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.
2
Men facing sex-related crimes involving juveniles indicted in Butler...
3
Cincinnati man facing 17 rape counts ‘facing multiple life sentences’
4
U.S. Attorney announces convictions of illegal immigrants arrested in...
5
Ohio governor appoints new Fairfield Municipal Court judge