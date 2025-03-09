Sunday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Final=
Division I=
Region 4=
W. Chester Lakota W. 45, Fairfield 40
Division III=
Region 12=
Cin. Aiken 71, Trotwood-Madison 50
Division IV=
Region 15=
Zanesville Maysville 66, Caledonia River Valley 54
Region 16=
Cin. Wyoming 50, Kettering Alter 41
Division V=
Region 19=
Minford 55, Chesapeake 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
