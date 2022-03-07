Hamburger icon
Sunday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Centerville 80, W. Chester Lakota W. 53

Fairfield 55, Cin. Walnut Hills 52

Huber Hts. Wayne 53, Cin. Turpin 36

Kettering Fairmont 60, Cin. Sycamore 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

