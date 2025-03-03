Sunday's Scores

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Final=

Division I=

Region 4=

Cin. Princeton 58, Cin. Walnut Hills 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

