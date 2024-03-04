Sunday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Region 11=
McDermott Scioto NW 71, Portsmouth 49
Wheelersburg 58, South Point 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Hamilton’s 80 Acres Farms isn’t slowing down its growth
2
McCrabb: Homeless man charged with littering at church baptized there...
3
All Lakota students now have laptop access
4
Problem bottleneck on Fairfield road to be fixed this year
5
Middletown High students get a taste of the world outside their...