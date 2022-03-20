Sunday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Championship=
Division II=
STVM 63, Gates Mills Gilmour 35
Division III=
Cin. Taft 48, Ottawa-Glandorf 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
No ID yet as police investigate body found in West Chester pond
2
Spring begins today with temps reaching the lower-60s
3
Badin H.S. prepares for student growth with parking and other plans
4
McCrabb: Vietnam veterans getting deserved recognition nearly 50 years...
5
Champions of Diversity event to focus on intentional acts of diversity