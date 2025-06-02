Sunday's Scores

PREP SOFTBALL=
OHSAA State Tournament=
Regional Final=
Division V=
Wheelersburg 7, Wellston 1
Division VI=
Sugarcreek Garaway 14, Portsmouth W. 1
Some high school softball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
