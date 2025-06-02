Sunday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
PREP SOFTBALL=

OHSAA State Tournament=

Regional Final=

Division V=

Wheelersburg 7, Wellston 1

Division VI=

Sugarcreek Garaway 14, Portsmouth W. 1

___

Some high school softball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

