Sunday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Rocky River Magnificat 49, Medina 25
Springfield 52, N. Can. Hoover 37
Twinsburg 52, Mentor 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
