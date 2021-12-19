Sunday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Day. Dunbar 53, Rossford 49
Kettering Alter 61, Day. Chaminade Julienne 44
Lima Cent. Cath. 47, Delphos St. John's 43
Mansfield Sr. 63, Day. Thurgood Marshall 52
N. Ridgeville 59, Avon 41
Pickerington N. 59, Hilliard Davidson 56
Powell Olentangy Liberty 56, Westerville Cent. 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Huge North Hamilton Crossing has several potential routes
2
PHOTOS: Christmas with The Cunningham Sisters
3
New vehicle fee rolling toward Liberty Twp. residents
4
Senior living facility’s wellness director named ‘Outstanding Service...
5
Middletown seeks feedback from residents regarding Comprehensive Plan...