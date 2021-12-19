Hamburger icon
Sunday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Day. Dunbar 53, Rossford 49

Kettering Alter 61, Day. Chaminade Julienne 44

Lima Cent. Cath. 47, Delphos St. John's 43

Mansfield Sr. 63, Day. Thurgood Marshall 52

N. Ridgeville 59, Avon 41

Pickerington N. 59, Hilliard Davidson 56

Powell Olentangy Liberty 56, Westerville Cent. 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

