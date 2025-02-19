Sullinger scores 32, Kent State takes down Bowling Green 91-84

Javontae Campbell finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Falcons (10-16, 4-9). Bowling Green also got 21 points from Marcus Johnson. Wilguens Jr. Exacte finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Kent State took the lead with 12:30 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 41-28 at halftime, with Sullinger racking up 11 points. Sullinger's 21-point second half helped Kent State close out the victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Kent State visits Miami (OH) and Bowling Green takes on Toledo on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.