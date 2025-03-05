Sullinger, Medley lead Kent State over Western Michigan 77-76

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jalen Sullinger scored 31 points and Cian Medley secured the victory with two foul shots with four seconds remaining and the Golden Flashes beat Western Michigan 77-76 on Tuesday.

Sullinger shot 10 of 24 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Golden Flashes (20-10, 10-7 Mid-American Conference). Delrecco Gillespie scored 18 points while shooting 6 of 13 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line and added 18 rebounds. VonCameron Davis had 11 points and shot 3 for 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.