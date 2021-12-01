Sullinger carries Kent State past Point Park 107-41

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Sullinger had 24 points as Kent State routed Point Park 107-41 on Tuesday night.
Giovanni Santiago had 18 points for Kent State (4-2). Justyn Hamilton added 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Tervell Beck had 12 points.
It was the first time this season Kent State scored at least 100 points.
Eddie Flohr had eight points for the Pioneers.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
In Other News
1
Bunbury Music Festival canceled for 2022 due to pandemic, supply chain...
2
ICYMI PHOTOS: Middletown Santa Parade kicks off Holiday Whopla...
3
GIVING TUESDAY: Your gift helps local families in need
4
‘Christmas Lights with the Hormanns’ to be highlight of Fitton Center...
5
Lakota board members clash over public records, finances