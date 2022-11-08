Sueing, Sensabaugh lead Ohio State past Robert Morris 91-53

Sueing sank 8 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers for the Buckeyes, who opened with a win for the 19th straight season — including the last six under coach Chris Holtmann. Key finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Sensabaugh totaled 17 points and nine boards. Sensabaugh is one of six true freshman on an Ohio State roster with 10 newcomers.

Tanner Holden scored 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting to help the Buckeyes shoot 55.7% from the floor. Isaac Likely added nine points, nine rebounds and six assists. Likely had a breakaway dunk where he had to avoid a man and his mop underneath the basket, giving Ohio State a 7-2 lead.