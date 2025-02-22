Suder's 22 lead Miami (OH) over Kent State 96-92 in OT

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Peter Suder scored 22 points to lead Miami (OH) and Eian Elmer knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with 21 seconds left in the overtime as the RedHawks took down Kent State 96-92 on Friday night.

Suder had five rebounds and six assists for the RedHawks (20-7, 11-3 Mid-American Conference). Elmer shot 5 of 14 from the field, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 17 points. Brant Byers shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.