Suder's 15 lead Miami (OH) over Buffalo 84-69

Tyson Dunn finished with 16 points, eight assists and three steals for the Bulls (9-21, 4-13). Anquan Boldin Jr. added 13 points for Buffalo. Bryson Wilson also had 11 points.

Miami took the lead with 14:07 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Skaljac led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 47-35 at the break.

These two teams both play Friday. Miami hosts Ball State and Buffalo visits Akron.

