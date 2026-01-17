Suder, Miami (OH) beat Buffalo 105-102 in OT

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Peter Suder scored 37 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left in overtime, to lead Miami (OH) over Buffalo 105-102 on Saturday.

Suder shot 13 of 22 from the field, including 7 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 4 of 7 from the line for the RedHawks (19-0, 7-0 Mid-American Conference). Luke Skaljac scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 12 from the floor and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to go with 10 assists. Eian Elmer went 7 of 9 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points. The RedHawks extended their winning streak to 19 games.