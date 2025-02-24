Suder and Miami (OH) host Northern Illinois

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts Northern Illinois after Peter Suder scored 22 points in Miami (OH)'s 96-92 overtime win over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The RedHawks have gone 13-1 at home. Miami (OH) ranks seventh in the MAC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Antwone Woolfolk averaging 2.1.

The Huskies have gone 1-13 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois has a 5-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Miami (OH) scores 81.4 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 76.7 Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Miami (OH) has given up to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Suder is averaging 13.9 points and 3.5 assists for the RedHawks. Kam Craft is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

James Dent Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Quentin Jones is shooting 47.6% and averaging 19.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 73.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.