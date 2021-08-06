Suárez, Votto homer to help Reds beat Pirates 7-4

Gray gave up six hits and four runs with two walks and seven strikeouts in five innings. Jeff Hoffman and Justin Wilson combined for three scoreless relief innings before Mychal Givens pitched the ninth for his first save.

India hammered a 3-2 pitch over the sixth row of the second deck in left field for his third career leadoff home run, just missing the “K” row keeping track of Reds pitchers strikeouts.

Crowe gave up eight hits and seven runs, three earned, with two walks and five strikeouts in four innings. He also hit a batter.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: LF Ben Gamel was scratched from the original starting lineup because of hamstring tightness.

Reds: IF Mike Moustakas (right heel) was back at Great American Ball Park on Thursday after his rehab assignment ended. Manager David Bell said Moustakas could be activated “in a day or two.”

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP J.T. Brubaker is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA in two starts against Cincinnati this season.

Reds: LHP Wade Miley (8-4) is 3-3 in 11 career starts against Pittsburgh, including a 14-1 win on April 6.

