journal-news logo
X

Stutzte scores in SO, Senators beat Blue Jackets 2-1

Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand, left, carries the puck up ice as Ottawa Senators' Michael Del Zotto defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Combined ShapeCaption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand, left, carries the puck up ice as Ottawa Senators' Michael Del Zotto defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

news
By NICOLE KRAFT, Associated Press
43 minutes ago
Tim Stutzle scored in the shootout to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets for their second straight road win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tim Stutzle scored in the shootout to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night for their second straight road win.

Brady Tkachuk also scored and Filip Gustavsson stopped 33 shots for Ottawa in his first career shootout win.

Jack Roslovic had Columbus’ goal and Elvis Merzlikins had 25 saves in the Blue Jackets’ fourth straight loss (0-3-1).

Roslovic put the Blue Jackets up 1-0 at 11:20 of the first, burying a tape-to-tape pass from Cole Sillinger from the right circle for his second power-play goal of the year.

Parker Kelly appeared to pull Ottawa even at 10:02 of the second but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Tkachuk finally put the Senators on the board at 7:06 of the third off tic-tac-toe passing from Drake Batherson and Josh Norris that caught Merlikins looking. The goal was Tkachuk’s team-leading 61st point of the season.

NEXT UP

Senators: Host Montreal on Saturday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Edmonton on Sunday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Ottawa Senators' Travis Hamonic, left, checks Columbus Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Ottawa Senators' Travis Hamonic, left, checks Columbus Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Combined ShapeCaption
Ottawa Senators' Travis Hamonic, left, checks Columbus Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Combined ShapeCaption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom, left, and Connor Brown chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Columbus Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom, left, and Connor Brown chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Combined ShapeCaption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom, left, and Connor Brown chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Combined ShapeCaption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth, left, looks for an open pass as Ottawa Senators' Michael Del Zotto defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Columbus Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth, left, looks for an open pass as Ottawa Senators' Michael Del Zotto defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Combined ShapeCaption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth, left, looks for an open pass as Ottawa Senators' Michael Del Zotto defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Combined ShapeCaption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek, right, dumps the puck past Ottawa Senators' Nikita Zaitsev during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek, right, dumps the puck past Ottawa Senators' Nikita Zaitsev during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Combined ShapeCaption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek, right, dumps the puck past Ottawa Senators' Nikita Zaitsev during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Combined ShapeCaption
Ottawa Senators' Mark Kastelic, rear, looks for an open shot as Columbus Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Ottawa Senators' Mark Kastelic, rear, looks for an open shot as Columbus Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Combined ShapeCaption
Ottawa Senators' Mark Kastelic, rear, looks for an open shot as Columbus Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Combined ShapeCaption
Ottawa Senators' Parker Kelly, left, passes the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Ottawa Senators' Parker Kelly, left, passes the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Combined ShapeCaption
Ottawa Senators' Parker Kelly, left, passes the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

In Other News
1
Top local news for Thursday, April 21, 2022
2
Ross meeting regarding Burns Farm development draws 350 residents
3
5 uplifting stories: Hamilton couple wants to build miniature golf...
4
New sports-betting rules published, bar owners balk at restrictions
5
Volunteers to search for missing Hamilton man on Saturday
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top