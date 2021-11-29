Stumbling Browns hope to solve problems during bye week

“That's coaching. That's on me,” Stefanski said.

Last December, the Browns rang up 42 points in a loss to Baltimore. This time, they intercepted Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson four times and still finished with a measly 10 points.

“Very frustrating,” Mayfield said. “To me, that's kind of the story of our season so far, not being able to play complementary football.”

Mayfield has been battling injuries recently, though he felt better Sunday than the week before, and hopes a week off will bring more improvement.

"We just need to make more plays," said Mayfield, who went 18 for 37 for 247 yards, including a third-quarter touchdown pass to David Njoku. But he also lost a fumble and was sacked twice.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry also fumbled, holding the ball out for the taking while looking to pass on a trick play. Fortunately for the Browns, Jackson was picked off on the ensuing possession, and the Browns managed to get a field goal after moving 25 yards.

Even Cleveland's kicking game is under duress. Chase McLaughlin missed a chance to give the Browns an early lead when he was wide left with a 46-yard try. His successful effort clanged off the upright and through the posts.

Cleveland's defense was good enough, with the exception of a couple of plays that only the elusive Jackson could pull off — including a 39-yard completion to Mark Andrews and a 13-yard scoring strike in which he lofted a dart to Andrews after backpedaling to the 35.

“He’s a great player. He makes plays like that,” Stefanski said. "You’ve got to try and find a way to get him on the ground. And you know you’ve got to cover your guy for a very long time when you’re playing him.”

That's one of the things the Browns will work on during the bye week. That, and figuring out a way to get back in the playoff hunt.

“I think we all are very frustrated. It stings," Stefanski said. "We did some really good things. The defense taking the ball away four times. But then we get no points off it. The bottom line is, we will come in, we will look at it, we will learn from it, and then we’ve got to get ready for a stretch run.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) Credit: Gail Burton Credit: Gail Burton

Caption Cleveland Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin, right, looks on next to Jamie Gillan (7) and Charley Hughlett (47) after missing a field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) Credit: Gail Burton Credit: Gail Burton

Caption Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) pitches the ball to running back Devonta Freeman, not visible, as Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) applies pressure during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) Credit: Gail Burton Credit: Gail Burton