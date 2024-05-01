Stuart Fairchild's sensational catch robs Manny Machado of a 3-run homer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cincinnati Reds center fielder Stuart Fairchild made a sensational leaping catch to rob Manny Machado of a three-run homer in the first inning of Wednesday's series finale against the San Diego Padres.

After Spencer Steer homered for the Reds with two outs in the first, it looked as if the Padres would surge ahead on Machado’s drive to right-center off Graham Ashcraft. But Fairchild tracked down the ball, leaped to make the catch and slammed into the low fence, with his cap flying off. He regained his balance and threw the ball in to hold the runners at second and first.

Ashcraft turned and raised his right index finger toward Fairchild as some Padres looked on in disbelief from the dugout.

The catch was reminiscent of the one San Diego native Adam Jones made to rob Machado of a home run in the 2017 World Baseball Classic at Petco Park. Then teammates with the Baltimore Orioles, Jones was playing for the United States and Machado was playing for the Dominican Republic.

Machado hit a three-run double in a 6-4 win Tuesday night that snapped a five-game losing streak.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

