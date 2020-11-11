Stroman, Gausman take $18.9M; Springer, LeMahieu reject

Other players among the 181 players who became free agents can sign without compensation. That group includes pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, outfielder Marcell Ozuna, shortstop Didi Gregorius and designated hitter Nelson Cruz.

Stroman, a 29-year-old right-hander, did not play this year. He missed the start of the shortened season in late July due to a torn left calf muscle, then said on Aug. 10 he had opted out because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stroman announced his decision the day after new Mets owner Steven Cohen held an introductory news conference, Cohen bought the team last week from the Wilpon and Katz families for a baseball record $2.42 billion.

"After watching the presser, I'm beyond excited to play for you sir," Stroman posted on Twitter. "I could feel the excitement and passion you're going to bring daily. Let's go be great!"

"Marcus, That is great news," Cohen replied on Twitter. "Looking forward to meeting you soon. I will call you over the next few days to thank you."

Stroman projects to be part of a rotation that includes two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz, Seth Lugo and David Peterson. Noah Syndergaard will miss the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Stroman was acquired by the Mets from Toronto on July 28, 2019, for left-hander Anthony Kay and minor league right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson. He went 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA in 11 starts for the Mets, leaving his career record at 51-47 with 3.76 ERA.

By opting out, he gave up a little more than $3,250,414 of $4,444,444 in prorated pay from his $12 million salary.

Gausman, also a 29-year-old right-hander, signed a $9 million, one-year contract with San Francisco as a free agent last December and earned $3,333,333 in prorated pay while going 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA in 10 starts and two relief appearances. He struck out 79 and walked 16 in 59 2/3 innings.

Gausman has a 50-66 record and 4.26 in nine seasons with Baltimore, Atlanta and San Francisco.

Just four free agents have agreements.

Right-hander Josh Tomlin decided to stay with the Atlanta Braves, agreeing Wednesday to a one-year contract that guarantees $1.25 million.

Tomlin has a $1 million salary next season, and the deal announced Wednesday includes a $1.25 million club option with a $250,000 buyout. He had a $1 million salary this year and earned $370,370 in prorated pay for the shortened season with the NL East champions.

The 36-year-old was 2-2 with a 4.76 ERA in 17 games. He had a 2.95 ERA in 12 relief appearance and had a 6.33 ERA in five starts. He became a free agent after the World Series.

Tomlin signed with Atlanta in 2019 following nine seasons with Cleveland. He has a 4.69 career ERA. He 1.31 walks per nine innings ranks best among all active pitchers with at least 900 innings.

